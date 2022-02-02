Barrio Queen Announces New Location in Surprise

The destination marks the 8th locale for the restaurant

Surprise, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The iconic and Valley favorite restaurant Barrio Queen is excited to announce that it will open a new location in Surprise in late 2022. Located in the Village at Prasada off Waddell Road and Loop 303, the destination will be the 8th for the restaurant – shortly after celebrating the company’s 10 Year Anniversary. The locally-owned restaurant group opened its first Barrio Queen restaurant in 2011.

Designed to be neighborhood gathering places, Barrio Queen draws a loyal crowd of enthusiasts ranging from residents to celebrities. This newest location was chosen due to the high demand for restaurants in the area.

“The Village at Prasada is a well-planned center, and we’re excited to be part of the local neighborhood,” say owners Linda Nash and Steve Rosenfield. “We can’t wait to be part of this new community and look forward to serving the people of Surprise with our great Mexican menu, our traditional Mexican culture, and our extensive tequila and mescal list, as well as our craft cocktails.”

Similar to its other Valley locations, the Surprise destination will offer a vibrant, lively atmosphere and embrace a Dia De Los Muertos theme. It will also highlight both local and Mexican artists throughout. In addition to its expansive dining areas, there will be a separate tequila room, a grand brick fireplace, and communal dining tables. A to-go window will make it easy for customers to grab catering and to-go orders.

“We’re excited to continue to expand Barrio Queen throughout the Valley – it’s our goal to share the authentic flavors of Mexico with as many people as we can. We are continuing to look for the right location in Tucson, as well as expanding outside of Arizona,” says Director of Marketing Brianna Vannelli.

Barrio Queen serves Mexican favorites, including traditional Mexican tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas, and entrees. It is also known for such options as its multi-award-winning, tableside-prepared Barrio Guacamole, which has been awarded “Top 10 Best Table Side Guacamole” from USA Today and “Best Guacamole” from Travel+Leisure.

Barrio Queen, which also recently launched its new fast-casual concept Barrio Cosita, has future plans to open other Barrio Queen locations around the country.

About Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen was created by owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield to bring to the valley the history and culture of Mexico by serving fresh, authentic cuisine using traditional recipes from barrios of Mexico. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. For more information and current locations, visit www.barrioqueen.com .

