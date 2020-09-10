Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Barricaded man misled SWAT, saying he had hostages during South Loop standoff, police said

September 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rosemary Sobol, Terrence Antonio James
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune

A man with a gun was holed up inside a South Loop building late Thursday morning, officials said.