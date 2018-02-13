Barrel-aged Beer Fest returns to Coca-Cola Park

Get your tickets now for the 2018 Lehigh Valley Barrel-Aged Beer Festival, an indoor event showcasing highly sought-after wood- and barrel-aged beers, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Coca-Cola Park.

It’s the second year for this festival, where you’ll have the chance to taste a wide variety of barrel-aged beers as well as enjoy complimentary appetizers. The festival also includes live music from local act Dead Jimmy and access to the Club Level's billiards suite.

Generally, barrel-aged beers have a higher alcohol content and stronger flavor that can stand up to the infusion of flavor from the process of barrel-aging. The beer typically is aged in barrels that once held another kind of alcohol, including whiskey, bourbon, rye, rum and various types of wine.

Among the breweries that will be in attendance: Anderson Valley Brewing, Fegley's Brew Works, Goose Island Brewery, La Trappe, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. and Victory Brewing Company. New to the event this year will be: Avery Brewing, Boulevard Brewing Company, Evolution Craft Brewing Company, Troegs Independent Brewing, and Weyerbacher Brewing Company among others.

The complimentary appetizer menu features items such as Kobe beef and buffalo chicken sliders, pretzel bites, chicken cordon bleu bites, mini pierogies, french fries, charcuterie and cheese board, various smoked meats and an antipasto platter.

How much: General admission, $65; VIP tickets, $75 and includes the chance to taste hand-crafted artisan spirits from local distilleries Eight Oaks and Social Still; designated driver tickets, $15, includes complimentary soft drinks and appetizers.

Info: ironpigsbaseball.com, 610-841-PIGS (7447) or visit the Coca-Cola Park ticket office during normal business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

— Jennifer Sheehan

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628