Barrel-Aged Beer Battle: Is Goose Island or Revolution Chicago's King?

It’s been a good run for Goose Island. A great run, really.

For close to 20 years, Chicago’s founding craft brewer was largely unchallenged as the king of aging imperial stout in bourbon barrels.

Other breweries dabbled in the pursuit, of course. But it was Goose Island that became the national barrel-aging icon. In Chicago, the annual day-after-Thanksgiving release of the brewery’s Bourbon County family of beers became a beer-buying holiday.

But times have changed. The craft beer industry has grown from 858 breweries in 1995 — the year Goose Island first aged imperial stout in bourbon barrels — to more than 6,000. Bourbon barrel aging is now a near must for any ambitious brewery cultivating a high-end portfolio.

“It’s become a flagship style for many breweries — or at least the one they want to put on a pedestal,” said Chris Quinn, founder of The Beer Temple bar and bottle shop on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

That ambition certainly remains true for Goose Island, which has only increased its investment behind barrel aging since Anheuser-Busch bought the brewery in 2011. But it’s also true of countless more breweries, including Chicago’s Revolution Brewing, which has spent recent months releasing its most daring array of barrel-aged beers to date.

Goose Island has released six bottled barrel-aged beers this winter. (It was going to be seven, but one was held back at the last minute.) Revolution released eight in cans.

The newfound competition raises an obvious question: Who is barrel aging better these days? Is the old king still on his throne? Or has he been knocked off by the scrappy up-and-comer?

To answer the question, I recruited Quinn and Jenny Pfafflin, exam manager of the Chicago-based Cicerone Certification Program. (What a sommelier is to wine, a Cicerone is to beer.)

We convened at Quinn’s bar on a Thursday afternoon to compare — blind — seven barrel-aged beers from each of the breweries. The Beer Temple’s bar manager, Stephen Freshnock, had the all-important job of pouring and serving the beers, so that we only knew the two beers in front of us, but not which was which.

As we began, I suggested that Goose Island’s superiority seems to remain a default assumption for many beer drinkers. Quinn agreed.

“They’re definitely the archetype for the style and the measuring stick,” he said. “For many people, probably, it’s what all others are judged against.”

It was time for us to get down to some judging too.

Round 1: The flagships

Bourbon County Brand Stout vs. Deth’s Tar

We started with the obvious: the flagship barrel-aged stout for each brewery.

Pfafflin and I quickly spied a difference — one of the beers spread inky black to its edges. The other landed against the glass with a touch of ruby in the afternoon light. Pfafflin suggested the cause: Deth’s Tar is in fact an imperial oatmeal stout. The addition of oats lends beer a thicker, creamier consistency.

Sure enough the beer that looked thicker also tasted thicker — which gave it an immediate advantage. That thick black stout also leapt out of the glass with a burly boozy aroma. The other, slightly thinner beer seemed to show more fruitiness.

“Absolutely,” Quinn said. “Fruity. Kind of also sugary.”

The one deeply resonant of bourbon was a delight — bold notes of dark chocolate, oak and bourbon. It was a throwback to what these sort of beers were a decade ago.

“They used to be more aggressive, I think,” Quinn said. “I remember the first time I ever had Bourbon County Stout — it was too much for me at the time. I was like, ‘Wow — it’s like I am drinking bourbon right now, and I am just not ready for this.’ I think overall they have become more approachable, which isn’t necessary a bad thing at all.”

Quinn and I both enjoyed that boozy stout immensely. But was it Deth’s Tar or Bourbon County?

Pfafflin noted that she looks for “a balance between the base beer and the character of the barrel.” She enjoys barrel-aged stouts that skew sweeter and offer an array of flavors; in the one before us that she preferred, she picked out notes of milk chocolate, vanilla and coconut.

We agreed they were both well-made. But Quinn and I came down on the side of the bolder option, whose bourbon notes Pfafflin found “a little” too aggressive.

Freshnock — who was still serving customers at the bar while also accommodating our tasting (a true professional!) — offered the big reveal: Quinn and I preferred Deth’s Tar. Pfafflin opted for Bourbon County Stout.

The irony was as rich as the beer: The one that reminded Quinn of how Bourbon County Stout once tasted was made by Revolution.

Revolution 1, Goose Island 0

Round 2: The coffees

Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout vs. Cafe Deth

Just as Bourbon County Stout was a landmark for Quinn, so was Bourbon County Coffee Stout when first released in 2010.

“The first time I had that beer I still remember exactly where I was,” he said. “I’ve drunk a lot of beers, and there aren’t many that I can remember the first time I had it and how it kind of stopped me in my tracks. Bourbon County Coffee is one of the best beer experiences of my life, the first time I had it.”

While he talked, my nose was in the glasses. The difference was marked. One was a rich, gorgeous bounty of freshly ground coffee. The other had a vague off-putting peppery smell.

Quinn added that the peppery one also smelled “a little vegetal.”

Ick.

However, Quinn and I agreed that that beer tasted far better than it smelled. Mostly. To me, it was perfectly pleasant mix of roasty and sweet for the first three-quarters of the sip, but unfortunately ended with a bit of an odd, drying peppery-vegetal finish.

The other, however, made eyes grow wide across the table. Pfafflin didn’t hesitate to crown it the winner. The aroma alone won her over.

Same for Quinn.

“This reminds me of some of the flavors that kind of blew me away the first time I had Bourbon County Coffee,” he said. “To me, it’s almost like a coffee ice cream. You’re getting coffee and vanilla and chocolate all kind of blended in there together, drizzled with a little bourbon on top of it.”

Quinn called it “a world-class version of the style.”

“Big words!” I said.

“I don’t know what I would change about this beer to make it a better barrel-aged coffee stout,” he said.

Pfafflin said she would have preferred a little less spirit character in the example we all preferred. Quinn said he’d have enjoyed a touch more. I simply called it “a beautiful beer.”

Freshnock stepped from behind the bar and announced that Revolution’s Cafe Deth was the unanimous and emphatic winner.

Again, the beer that reminded Quinn of a Goose Island classic was made by Revolution.

Revolution 2, Goose Island 0

Round 3: Barleywine

Bourbon County Brand Barleywine vs. Straight Jacket

With the breweries’ bourbon-barrel aged barleywines, a visual difference again leapt out.

One was “brilliantly clear,” Quinn said. The other had “gorgeous color, but it isn’t as clear.”

Pfafflin and Quinn agreed that the clear barleywine was far more appealing. That beer also boasted a gorgeous aroma: deep, sweet, decadent notes of raisin, plum, vanilla, toffee and ...

“... butterscotch and caramel,” Pfafflin said.

Yum.

The other one smelled odd. And a bit spicy. Like a candle.

“I get candy apple,” Quinn said of that second barleywine. “A little nuttiness.”

He said the flavor matched the imperfect appearance.

“It’s a little muddled,” he said. “There’s a little bit of Vaseline-on-the-lens type thing — it’s just a little hazy.”

Quinn thought it was a respectable effort, but “the candied flavor to me is a little bit overwhelming. There is lot of good stuff there, but the elements aren’t harmonizing as well.”

We appeared to be unanimous, as Pfafflin said the clear barleywine was admirably approachable.

“It tastes like what it looks like — it’s very well-rounded, very balanced,” she said. “You’re getting the spirit, you’re getting a little bit of barrel and you’re getting the malt.”

Again, we were unanimous and again, Freshnock said, we’d picked the Revolution beer. The tasting was shaping up to be a drubbing. But we weren’t even half-way done.

Revolution 3, Goose Island 0

Round 4: The barrels

Reserve Bourbon County Brand Stout vs. Double Barrel VSOD

The first three rounds were fairly simple: barrel-aged stout against barrel-aged stout. Barrel-aged coffee stout against barrel-aged coffee stout. Barrel-aged barleywine against barrel-aged barleywine.

For this round — and each that would follow — the comparison wasn’t quite so tidy. But this one was fairly close: We compared beers in which both breweries aimed to highlight their unique barrels.

For Goose Island, that came in the form of Bourbon County Stout aged in 11-year-old Knob Creek barrels (as opposed to the 4- to 7-year-old Heaven Hill barrels used for “regular” Bourbon County Stout). For Revolution, Double Barrel VSOD spent one year in bourbon barrels and a second year in a combination of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and 10-year-old WhistlePig Rye barrels before being blended into a 17 percent alcohol behemoth.

Both were quality beers. And they were very different.

One was fairly simple and clean; it was layered to strike a beautiful note of oak, char, tobacco and baking chocolate.

Quinn called it “quite sweet,” but with a “burn (that) acts as bitterness. It ties it together, and it strings out that sweetness. You’re left with this really nice sweet, hot, boozy (stout) — and you get it all the way down.”

Pfafflin, meanwhile, was agog about its competitor, which she said elicited toasty notes of coconut and was like “putting your nose on a new oak barrel. It’s great! New wood!”

It boasted, she said, “a ton of intriguing character” and “a lot more loudmouth personality” than the smoother, simpler option.

“Man, these are so different and so good,” Quinn said.

“This is going to be a tough one,” Pfafflin said.

I voted for simplicity; that smooth one just threaded its needle. I could want nothing more.

Pfafflin picked the more ambitious and busier one, the one she had aptly described as having a “loudmouth personality.”

Quinn wavered, saying both these beers were better than Bourbon County Stout and Deth’s Tar.

But he, too, picked the smoother beer, which Freshnock told us was Reserve Bourbon County Stout. Both beers were expertly made, but Goose Island had finally won a round.

Revolution 3, Goose Island 1

Round 5: The fruits

Bourbon County Brand Northwoods Stout vs. Deth by Cherries

One sniff, and we knew which beer was which. Northwoods was made with fresh blueberry juice and almond extract. Deth by Cherries is Deth’s Tar injected with cherry puree.

However, we were curious to compare the breweries’ efforts to work with fruit. The difference was plain.

“I get, like, a cherry pie cherry,” Quinn said of Deth by Cherries. “Nice, rich, sweet, baked cherry.”

We agreed that it was a lovely and deft beer: not too sweet, and a perfect amalgamation of the stout, the barrel and the cherry. It tasted like a chocolate-covered cherry, Quinn said.

I suggested that almond-heavy Northwoods smelled like marzipan. Quinn said that evaluation was too generous.

“Almond hand soap,” he said. “If something says blueberry and almond, I don’t need it to jump out at me and dominate.”

The aroma was so off-putting, he said, he didn’t even want to taste Northwoods. But, being a professional, he did.

“No offense, but I don’t like it one bit,” he said.

Pfafflin said she generally didn’t care for blueberry in stout, and sticky sweet Northwoods did nothing to sway her opinion.

Again, we were unanimous, and again, the winner was Revolution.

Revolution 4, Goose Island 1

Round 6: Wild card

Proprietor’s Bourbon County Brand Stout vs. Ryeway to Heaven

The beers didn’t match up at all in the wild card round. Instead, we wanted to evaluate how the breweries fared when wandering off in their own unique and innovative directions.

For Goose Island, the choice was obvious: Proprietor’s, which is meant to evoke bananas Foster with the addition of banana puree, banana essence, roasted almonds and cassia bark. Ryeway to Heaven is Revolution’s “ryewine” — a barleywine made with a healthy dose of rye and aged in rye (rather than bourbon) barrels.

They were both very good beers, and we’d have been happy to drink either again. Oddly — and what was appealing to me in the moment — was that the bananas Foster beer was the less sweet of the two. Still, Quinn liked that Ryeway to Heaven was sweet but not too sweet.

“I like that it isn’t cloyingly sweet,” he said. “It’s got some sweetness but never tips over. It stays drinkable. The spiciness keeps it in check.”

Pfafflin, who had never sampled either, was particularly excited to try Proprietor’s — even if she was skeptical.

“Oh my goodness,” she said taking a whiff of what smelled like caramelized brown banana and baking spice.

“That nose is crazy, right?” I said.

“Love it!” Pfafflin said.

“Mission accomplished,” Quinn said, only somewhat as a compliment. While he admired that the beer somehow managed to taste like “caramelized banana bread,” he wasn’t sure it was something he wanted to drink.

“I think it took a lot of skill to put together, but I don’t know if I need or want a bananas Foster beer,” he said. “It’s a novelty.”

I argued that the beer managed to transcend novelty status. Sure, the idea is a novelty, but what was inside the bottle was actually a stellar beer: phenomenally balanced, not too sweet and ultimately using its unlikely banana character as an accent to the base beer rather than the star of the show.

Pfafflin agreed: “This is wicked masterful.”

I was talking myself into voting for Proprietor’s.

“It’s interesting, and I kind of respect it, but I don’t necessarily enjoy it,” Quinn said. He voted for Ryeway to Heaven.

Pfafflin and I both voted for Proprietor’s — which meant another win for Goose Island.

Revolution 4, Goose Island 2

Round 7: Aged 2 years

Rare Bourbon County Stout vs. VSOD

We finished with a bang: two beers each aged two years in bourbon barrels.

Goose Island stepped into the ring with its Rare Bourbon County Stout, released in 2015 to great acclaim and a whopping $60 price tag. It was aged two years in 35-year-old Heaven Hill barrels (and the bottle we tasted spent the last two years in my basement). Revolution’s VSOD, released in December, also spent two years in bourbon barrels.

Quinn and Pfafflin both noted that one was fairly low carbonation, which we agreed was probably the one that had sat in my basement. But we ultimately had no idea which was which. And, again, they were both quite boozy, robust and tasty.

One was impossibly weighty, rife with oak-and-bourbon barrel character. The other was a touch brighter; Quinn said he detected a touch of pepper in it. Pfafflin said that second beer was “much more restrained — I’m getting more of a cocoa powder out of it. A little vanilla.” We agreed that that one also had a slightly thinner body.

I found myself favoring the heartier one. Pfafflin liked the other. She was imagining it with a rack of ribs.

“I really like these beers that showcase the barrel as well as the spirit as well as the base beer,” she said.

Quinn was torn: “These are both really good. I would be very happy with either of these.”

But Quinn and I ultimately agreed. Freshnock stepped out to crown the final winner: Goose Island.

Rare had won the battle.

Revolution 4, Goose Island 3

But Revolution had won the war.

If we think of our tasting like an election, Revolution only narrowly won the electoral college — 4-3. But it won the popular vote fairly decisively, scoring 14 votes against Goose Island’s seven.

Can’t wait to see what next winter brings.

