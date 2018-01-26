Barn & Company barbecue restaurant closing day after Super Bowl Sunday

Barn & Company, the barbecue restaurant in the DePaul neighborhood, will close Feb. 5, the day after Super Bowl Sunday. The space will reopen March 15 as Faregrounds, a healthier food concept.

Pitmaster Gary Wiviott will be retained, though his role appears unclear.

“The wings are going to remain,” he said. “They’re (expletive) terrific.”

Barn opened in 2011, becoming best known as a barbecue destination. In 2017 the front patio underwent major construction under new management, leading to speculation about a changing concept.

The 8 Hospitality Group owns and operates the business. In a statement, CEO Carmen Rossi wrote, “As we’re inspired by the overwhelming success of new foodie favorites Pearl Brasserie, Broken English and LiqrBox, and are conscious of the developing neighborhood and an increased interest for healthier fare options, we’re excited to double down in the area by introducing our latest effort, Faregrounds.”

Management called a special meeting earlier this week to inform staff privately about the closure before the public announcement. Eater Chicago first reported the news about the closing.

Wiviott is also co-author of two barbecue books with writer Colleen Rush: “Low & Slow: Master the Art of Barbecue in 5 Easy Lessons” and “Low & Slow 2: The Art of Barbecue, Smoke-Roasting, and Basic Curing.” Full disclosure: One of the books includes a dessert recipe of mine.

