Bareburger Celebrates a Decade of Feel-Good Food in New York City

Award-winning restaurant celebrates milestone with the opening on New York City’s Upper West Side; debuts Booze & Bites and secret menu

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Bareburger, an award-winning restaurant specializing in clean comfort food, is celebrating a decade of building a better food system. The restaurant is marking its milestone with the introduction of a location reflecting a refreshed design in New York’s Upper West Side neighborhood.

New Location, Refreshed Aesthetic

In October, Bareburger added Columbus Avenue (795 Columbus Avenue) to its growing list of more than 36 locations across the United States. The new location features a cooler color palette with blue, sleek seating paired with rustic paneling. Across all Bareburger locations, the menu reveals a simplistic, black and yellow aesthetic, which allows the focus to be on each dish and Bareburger’s commitment to quality ingredients. Over the coming weeks, Bareburger will continue its growth by adding an additional three locations in Manhattan and one in Morristown, New Jersey.

Bareburger Columbus’ official Grand Opening will be on Thursday, October 24. The event will feature a free ice cream giveaway from 4-6 p.m., along with scratch-offs containing prizes and free menu items.

Honoring its milestone, Bareburger Columbus Avenue will be giving out lottery scratch-offs to the first 500 guests that will give customers free items on their next meal. While everyone who plays is a winner, some lucky customers will walk away winning a free burger.

“As we approached our 10th anniversary and continue our expansion, we took the opportunity to reflect on where the brand has been and where we want to go,” said Euripides Pelekanos, Bareburger founder and CEO. “Bareburger is going beyond its menu to ensure the customer experience feels as fresh as our ingredients taste. We are always listening to feedback, and our refreshed menu and look and feel reflect what our customers want and need.”

Earlier in 2019, Bareburger shifted to a 50% vegan menu. While still focusing on the high-quality meats that they have become known for, Bareburger is now offering a variety of plant-based options including organic tempeh bacon, dairy-free cheeses, “eggs” from JUST and patties from both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. By making these changes, Bareburger has become one of the largest vegan restaurant concepts in the country.

To learn more about Bareburger’s decade-long journey, view its new menu and get a sneak peek at additional locations set to open, visit Bareburger.com and follow @Bareburger on social media.

About Bareburger

Bareburger is the leader in America’s “better burger” trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 36 restaurants across the United States, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C, Ohio, and Georgia. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a “breakout brand” by Restaurant News.