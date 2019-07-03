Barcello Names Anthony Zarate GM

Chicago restauranteur brings his passion for feeding guests to the Sunshine State

North Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Neighborhood restaurant Barcello has named Anthony Zarate general manager, effective June 17, 2019.

Zarate is responsible for managing the front of the house and working the wine program.

Zarate’s career began in Chicago in 1992, where as a young college student he fell in love with the hospitality business and learned from the ground up what it took to be successful. Since that time, he has worked for Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in Chicago and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Maui, Hawaii.

In 2003, Zarate joined Morton’s The Steakhouse in West Palm Beach, FL, as general manager, where he served for seven years. In 2010, Zarate relocated to Kansas City, MO, to partner in a new restaurant venture, Tavern in the Village. In 2011, he and his partners opened Tavern at Mission Farms.

In June 2019, after selling his part of the Kansas City restaurants, Zarate followed his heart to the beaches of South Florida. “It’s great to work with owners who are involved in the business and allow me to bring my experience and expertise to the operation,” said Zarate. “And I just love taking care of customers.”

Known for its warm hospitality and unparalleled service, Barcello offers diners an extensive upscale, contemporary menu. “Anthony has worked in many positions in the restaurant industry, including bartender, waitstaff, manager and general manager. Barcello will undoubtedly benefit from his experience and enthusiasm, as well as his work ethic,” said Robert Ghini, owner.

Barcello is located at 11603 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. For more information, please visit https://barcellonpb.com or call 954.651.1346.

About Barcello

Co-owners and brothers Robert and Victor Ghini grew up on Long Island, NY, working in the family’s restaurants, Pappagallo, doing everything from cleaning the tables and floors to helping in the kitchen. The Ghini family is credited with popularizing northern Italian fare in Long Island. Pappagallo was said to be the epicenter of northern Italian and continental cuisines from its opening in 1969 until it sold in 1993. In 2004, Robert Ghini opened Limonecello Ristorante, an intimate Italian-focused menu in Palm Beach Gardens. In March 2017, a second restaurant, Barcello, was opened in North Palm, FL. The restaurant offers diners an extensive upscale, contemporary menu.

