Barberitos Supporting Franchisees During Pandemic

Burrito chain announces several ways to provide relief for its local business owners

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Barberitos has launched several initiatives for its franchisees to provide financial relief and to assist in keeping their locations open and safe. The fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina has 50 locations across the Southeast.

“The Barberitos franchisees are my extended family, and we are in this together,” said Downing Barber, Barberitos Founder & CEO. “I have spent most of my life serving food and am committed to continuing to do so in the safest manner possible.”

As the COVID-19 virus pandemic has progressed, Barberitos Franchining Inc. (BFI) has taken numerous actions to support their franchisees during this time:

Royalties – removed these fees beginning March 16.

– removed these fees beginning March 16. Marketing Fund Contributions – removed these fees beginning March 16.

– removed these fees beginning March 16. Expense Relief – BFI has extended terms on national deals for immediate relief, as well as providing recommendations on how to negotiate rent and other expenses.

– BFI has extended terms on national deals for immediate relief, as well as providing recommendations on how to negotiate rent and other expenses. SBA Disaster Loan Program – working with franchisees to ensure they take advantage of government support opportunities.

– working with franchisees to ensure they take advantage of government support opportunities. Franchise Support – offering a sounding board for best practices, as well as the development and promotion of new menu items, hours, delivery, etc.

Barberitos has launched a “TacoBout Family Takeout” meal at many of its locations. Additional options implemented or expanded to keep Barberitos’ guests safe and fed include:

Mobile App – The app offers a location finder, online ordering and the ability to request curbside delivery.

Curbside Delivery – Team member will bring to-go orders to the car. Guests can also select curbside service online via Barberitos.com .

. Delivery Services – Call the local restaurant to learn which delivery services that specific franchise location is offering.

In addition, the chain has instituted numerous proactive steps as recommended by the CDC and the FDA, which include: thorough cleaning of hard surfaces, frequent sanitizing of high-trafficked areas, communicating with local health officials and updating health & wellness procedures.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

