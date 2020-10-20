Barberitos Spices Up its Menu with Jalapeño Cheese Dip

Fast-casual restaurant chain heats up its menu beginning in October

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast, introduces jalapeño cheese dip to its menu at participating locations in October. Made with Land O’ Lakes cheese and fresh jalapeños, the tasty topping can be added to burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos or ordered as its own side item.

“Barberitos new jalapeño cheese dip is a spicy and fresh way to mix up any of our fan-favorite menu items,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We are excited to introduce this topping to heat up our menu as we prepare for cooler temperatures this fall.”

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, pork, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation's Restaurant News included the chain in its "Next Restaurant Brands" list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

