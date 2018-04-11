Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina Expands Into Virginia; Plans To Open Late Summer

Barberitos’ first Virginia location will bring fresh ingredients and community ties to Wise County

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina® is coming to Wise County, Virginia, at Norton Commons. Chris Bartee and David Cox, both longtime residents of the area, will open the location in late summer.

Known for serving only the freshest and tastiest made-to-order burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads, the Norton location will offer fresh food for customers seeking a healthier quick-service option. Indoor features include stack-stone accents, stainless steel finishes and unique décor reflecting the brand’s vibrant flavor.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to watch Barberitos grow into a brand that communities love and respect,” Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “Our expansion throughout the Southeast is a testament to our customers and we are excited to be here in Norton.”

Committed to serving “farm fresh” food, Barberitos serves all-natural vegetables delivered to stores and cut by hand daily. The menu offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, along with chicken and steak that’s char-grilled to perfection for protein lovers. Barberitos’ salsas, guacamole, hot sauces, meat marinades and salad dressings are made from scratch each day. Full-service catering is also available, and ranges from boxed lunches to taco, nacho, salad or fajita bars that can be customized to serve a few to several hundred people.

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000 by CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos currently operates 48 locations in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Alabama. This Southwestern Grille & Cantina’s specialties include burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and homemade salsas, as well as fresh cheese dip melted daily. Barberitos’ mission is to become the market leader in the quick serve burrito industry. The fast casual restaurant is committed to serving the freshest and highest quality food in a prompt, efficient manner with great customer service. Franchising opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.Barberitos.com.

