Due to popular demand, the fast-casual restaurant chain brings back the zesty, tasty salsa

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos Serves Up its Sweet Mango Salsa this Spring and Summer Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast, is bringing mango salsa back to its menu in April due to popular demand. The zesty, tasty topping pairs perfectly with burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos and will be available all summer long at participating locations.

“The sweet taste of mango salsa is a fresh topping to any of our meals, especially as the weather heats up and guests crave light ingredients,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We are thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite and serve it to guests to enjoy all summer long.”

Barberitos uses fresh, hand-cut mangoes, pico de gallo, cilantro, peppers, jalapenos, fresh lime juice and sea salt to make the seasonal salsa, which offers a zesty, tangy contrast to the traditional tomato-based salsas found at the restaurant. All of Barberitos salsas, including the mango salsa, are made fresh daily.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, pork, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .



About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

