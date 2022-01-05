Barberitos Reintroduces Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork

Fast-casual restaurant chain reintroduces fan-favorite protein

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, expands its menu to include slow-cooked pulled pork. The protein is once again available at Barberitos restaurants as well as on the Barberitos app, Barberitos.com and third-party delivery partners.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the popular protein as a Barberitos combo meal by adding chips, a side of cheese dip or guacamole along with a fountain beverage to their usual entree.

“The highly anticipated relaunch of our secret rub pulled pork has been a long time coming, and we are excited to serve up this flavor-packed protein,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “As we begin a new year, we are excited to reintroduce pulled pork for guests to add to their combo meal.”

Barberitos’ pulled pork is made with a seven-spiced rub before it is slowly cooked at a low temperature. As a result, tender, flavorful pork serves as an ideal topping on Barberitos’ burritos, tacos, bowls, salads and nachos.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. In addition to the pulled pork, all of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to more than 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, “Nation’s Restaurant News” included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Caroline Seeman

Rhythm Communications

770-570-2571

More from Barberitos

The post Barberitos Reintroduces Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.