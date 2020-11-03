Barberitos Named Best Burrito In Athens for 18 Consecutive Years

Athens-based burrito restaurant continues to win the heart of local burrito lovers

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos is excited to announce that it was awarded the “Best Burrito” by the “Athens Banner-Herald” 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards during a virtual awards celebration on Oct. 29. This is the 18th year in a row that the Athens-based franchise has been deemed the best.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in business, there’s no better recognition for the entire Barbs team than being named ‘Best Burrito’ in Athens,” said Barberitos Founder & CEO Downing Barber. “I want to thank the Classic City for their continued support of our brand and we enjoy being a part of this special community.”

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards voting began on Aug. 12 and continued through Aug. 26. Full awards results can be found online at www.onlineathens.com .

The original Barberitos is still located in downtown Athens. There are five additional locations in the Athens area with another one set to open in early 2021.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Rob Kremer

Rhythm Communications

404-218-3077

