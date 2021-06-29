Barberitos: Land of the FREE Cheese Dip this Fourth of July

Fan-favorite side available to guests for free this Independence Day

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating Independence Day by offering one free small cheese dip to every guest. This special offer can only be redeemed on Sunday, July 4 through the Barberitos mobile app at participating locations.

The restaurant’s fan-favorite topping can be enjoyed by drizzling it on fresh corn tortilla chips or pouring on top of any of Barberitos’ entrees including burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.

“We are going to have a blast this Fourth of July by offering a free cheese dip to our raving fans,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Even though it’s America’s birthday, we’re giving away the gift of our delicious cheese topping to pair perfectly with all of our farm-fresh food.”

The Barberitos mobile app offers a restaurant location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a Southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos and its Fourth of July offer, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 51 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, “Nation’s Restaurant News” included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

