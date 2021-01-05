Barberitos Kicks Off the New Year with Fresh Initiatives

Pork, Ghost Pepper Tortillas, Jalapeno Cheese Dip and Life Style Menus can fit into any diet

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to announce its new initiatives and menu items that guests will be able to sink their teeth into as they ring in the new year.

“We are so thankful to our loyal guests this past year that we wanted to reward everyone with the best Barberitos has to offer in 2021,” said Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “For those seeking to lose weight as a New Year’s resolution, we recommend our Lifestyle Menu; while those looking to add a little spice to the season, add some Jalapeno Cheese Dip or a Ghost Pepper Tortilla to your favorite entree.”

2021 initiatives and new menu items include:

Lifestyle menu – guests can maintain their New Year’s resolutions with fresh, healthy options

– now offered in the larger burrito size for guests to spice up their entree Pork – limited time offer of slow-cooked protein with a secret combination of seven spices

– limited time offer of slow-cooked protein with a secret combination of seven spices Online ordering – enhanced capabilities for guests to order via the Barberitos app or online

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. In addition to the pulled-pork, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

