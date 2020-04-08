Barberitos & DoorDash Offer Zero Dollar Delivery Through April 30

Order farm-fresh, high-quality food from the burrito chain

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos continues to seek new ways to keep their fans fed and safe during these uncertain times. The restaurant chain is excited to share that, through a partnership with DoorDash, customers can order food with no delivery fee until April 30. This is the latest in a series of initiatives that Barberitos has made to improve the customer experience during the COVID-19 outbreak. The fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina has 50 locations across the Southeast.

“The team at Barberitos continues to innovate and discover new opportunities to enhance our guests’ experience,” said Downing Barber, Barberitos Founder & CEO. “We have amazing fans of Barberitos, and we are so thankful that they have continued to support our brand the past few weeks.”

DoorDash offers a no-contact delivery method and will drop the food off at a pre-determined location to adhere to social distancing laws in place. Guests simply need to visit www.barberitos.com/dash to initiate the order without incurring the standard delivery fee. In addition, guests can utilize pickup and delivery options that include take-out and curbside delivery.

A new item on the menu is the Barberitos “TacoBout Family Takeout” meal for a family of four that is available at many of its locations.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurant’s menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

