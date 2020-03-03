Barberitos Delivers ‘Fresh’ New Mobile App

Burrito chain gets an upgraded application for its customers

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos has launched its updated mobile app to make it even easier for guests to get their hands on the brand’s farm-fresh food. The updated technology includes a new design for their location finder, in-app online ordering and quicker, more convenient ways to earn rewards and pay online at the fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast.

“Many of our guests are busy and in a hurry when picking up a meal,” said Barberitos Founder & CEO Downing Barber. “We now offer a best of industry mobile app that is a truly native ordering experience that our guests will love. It’s seamless to find a location, place an online order, make a payment and provide our loyal Barberitos fans with rewards.”

Enhancements on the new Barberitos mobile app include:

Revamped Rewards Program – offers free food and other benefits when guests reach certain spend-based status levels.

– offers free food and other benefits when guests reach certain spend-based status levels. Improved Order Ahead Navigation – users can easily find and order at their desired location quickly, while also having the capability to re-order.

– users can easily find and order at their desired location quickly, while also having the capability to re-order. Updated Designs – seamless user experience from beginning to end of an order, as well as fresh designs and colors.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. In addition to the pulled pork, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, tilapia fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Rob Kremer

Rhythm Communications

404-218-3077