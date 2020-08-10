Barberitos Defies the Odds by Experiencing Sales Growth

Burrito chain safely serving its guests and continuing to open new restaurants

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos continues to defy the odds by experiencing sales growth for its year over year numbers. Under the leadership and creativity of the chain’s Founder & CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos quickly discovered ways to be resilient and innovate in support of its franchisees, as well as to ensure the safety of its team members and guests. The popular fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina has 50 locations across the Southeast.

For the first week in July, the year over year sales increases include:

Same-store sales were up by 5.75 percent

Total sales revenue for the brand rose 2.1 percent

In July, the chain is celebrating the grand opening of its Abingdon, Va. location and the reopening of its Augusta, Ga. location after a full remodel. The Fernandina Beach, Fla. location is also undergoing complete remodel and will open in late August.

“I’m proud of the way our Barberitos family of franchisees rallied together to support each other and the communities they serve during these trying times,” said Barber. “Our brand has weathered the storm and has become stronger. We’re excited to open our newest location and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Barberitos has instituted numerous proactive safety steps as recommended by the CDC and FDA, as well as expanded curbside and delivery options for its guests.

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .