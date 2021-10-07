Barberitos ‘Chipping in for a Cure’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fast-casual burrito restaurant serving pink chips and donating percent of sales throughout October

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is “Chipping in for a Cure” by hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Percentage Days. Throughout the month of October, participating Barberitos locations are donating a percent of sales to various local breast cancer treatment centers, foundations and research facilities.

Pink chips will also be served to all guests, and customers will have the option to add a monetary donation to the charity on their receipt at participating locations.

“Our mission is to serve our local communities, and the entire Barberitos team is dedicated to making an impact during breast cancer awareness month,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “In addition to enjoying a fresh and tasty meal, guests can join us in giving back to these worthy causes that raise breast cancer awareness and provide relief to those fighting the disease.”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

