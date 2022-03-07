Barberitos Celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with Its Female Leadership

Fast-casual chain managed and ran by many women throughout its locations

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) To mark Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8, Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to celebrate the women who have grown the restaurant and carried out its mission to serve food, community and people since 2000.

“Barberitos is proud to honor the success of our women leaders who have taken this brand to new heights,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “We have always supported our female leaders to thrive and lead our teams, and we are thrilled to honor them as some of our top performers on this special day and every day.”

The Barberitos women in ownership throughout both its restaurants and headquarters include:

Chief Financial Officer Candace Barber

Marketing Coordinator Hannah Beshears

Dothan Franchisee Katie Eubanks

Internal Operations Director Alisha Foster

Panama City Franchisee Suzanne Goldwire

Thomasville Franchisee Jessica Jones

Kingsport Franchisee Maggie Kendrick

Training Coordinator Shana LaDuke

Greenville Franchisee Denise Robins

Valdosta Franchisee Miranda Robins

In fact, Kendrick recently was recognized as Barberitos 2021 “Franchisee of the Year” based on her community involvement and impressive sales. Eubanks won the chain’s 2020 “Bigger Than a Burrito” award. Additionally, three of the women-owned restaurants are part of Barberitos’ Million Dollar Club, one was a top sales performer, two had the highest year-to-year sales increase and one had the top compliance score.

“I am so lucky that Barberitos allows me to work with such powerful and successful women empowering us all to find creative ways to grow our brand,” Candace Barber said. “Having been a part of the Barberitos team since its inception, I am so honored that we have instilled these values in our women team members. Their success is evident.”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, pork, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to more than 50 locations in seven southeastern states. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Caroline Seeman

Rhythm Communications

770-570-2571

More from Barberitos

The post Barberitos Celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with Its Female Leadership first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.