Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos Celebrates National Burrito Day Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1 by offering $6 chicken burritos for guests at participating locations. In addition to the discounted chicken burrito, guests are encouraged to add any of Barberitos’ unlimited toppings to their entree including pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, black beans, pinto beans and more.

“The best way our team at Barberitos knows how to celebrate National Burrito Day is to give all our loyal fans a discount on a tasty burrito,” said Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Our farm-fresh burritos are made in-store every day. We believe they are the best in the business, and we have a wall full of awards to back that up.”

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Each restaurant is locally owned and operated with the Barberitos mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation's Restaurant News included the chain in its "Next Restaurant Brands" list.

