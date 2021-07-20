Barberitos Celebrates National Avocado Day

Fast-casual restaurant invites guests to enjoy this superfruit on July 31

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to celebrate National Avocado Day on Saturday, July 31. Barberitos offers sliced avocados as a topping along with guacamole that both pair perfectly with burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and tortilla chips. In 2020, pre-made guacamole sales totaled $585 million in the U.S. alone, and Barberitos has seen the popularity of avocados throughout its restaurants.

“The amazing taste of avocados is a great addition to any of our meals, especially as guests crave ingredients that are both tasty and healthy,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We are thrilled to celebrate this fan-favorite superfruit and continue serving it up at all locations.”

Barberitos uses hand-cut avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, fresh lime juice and sea salt to make its guacamole, which offers a contrast to the traditional tomato-based salsas found at the restaurant.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. In addition to its sliced avocados and hand-smashed guacamole, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, pork, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

