Barberitos Celebrates With Free Offers on National Guacamole and National Queso Days

Fast-casual restaurant offers free side items via its mobile app

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating National Guacamole Day and National Queso Day by offering its fan-favorite side items for free at participating locations. On National Guacamole Day (Sept. 16), guests can claim one free small side of hand-smashed guacamole. To celebrate National Queso Day (Sept. 20), guests can receive a free small cheese dip.

These special offers can only be redeemed through the Barberitos mobile app. Guests are encouraged to redeem their complimentary hand-smashed guacamole and cheese dip as a tasty addition to any of Barberitos’ entrees, ranging from burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.

“The Barberitos team is excited to celebrate these two national holidays with our guests by serving up fan-favorite items for free,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Our mobile app is an efficient way to order our farm-fresh food, and we have loved broadening our reach.”

The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

