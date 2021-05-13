Barberitos Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Biggest Single-Day Sales

Founder of the fast-casual restaurant offers post-pandemic restaurant trends

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with 50 locations across the Southeast, celebrated Cinco de Mayo by recording its biggest single-day sales in the chain’s history. The milestone was spurred by a national promotion that offered one free small cheese dip via the Barberitos mobile app to guests at participating locations on Wednesday, May 5. More than 65,000 guests claimed the online coupon.

Some statistics from the day include:

3 percent increase over the chain’s biggest previous day (Cinco de Mayo in 2017)

1 percent catering orders

4 percent pickup orders via the app or company website

63 percent delivery orders through third-party apps

Johnson City, Tenn. (3135 Peoples St.) was the top location for coupon redemption followed by Athens, Ga. Five Points (1739 S. Lumpkin St.)

“We are very grateful and humbled by the incredible turnout of loyal Barberitos customers at all of our restaurants on Cinco de Mayo this year,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Our team is excited at the response and resiliency guests have shown as we emerge from the pandemic. I also want to congratulate and thank the Barberitos franchisees and their team members for striving to serve each and every customer with hospitality.”

Based on the numbers and trends shown, Barber believes:

Restaurants are rebounding in a big way as pandemic restrictions are decreased

Catering for events has picked up significantly and will continue to do so throughout the summer

Delivery and takeout continue to be a significant piece of the business that isn’t going away

“Our brand has weathered the storm and has become stronger,” said Barber. “These numbers demonstrate that people are ready to get back out and enjoy themselves.”

Catering is available at all locations and ranges from full setups that can include fajitas, tacos, nachos and salad bars to boxed burrito meals. The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

