Barberitos Celebrates ‘Back to School’ with a FREE Cookie for Everyone

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is welcoming students, families and staff back to school by offering a free cookie to all guests on Friday, Aug. 13 at participating locations. This special offer can only be redeemed through the Barberitos mobile app.

Guests are encouraged to redeem their complimentary dessert while enjoying any of Barberitos’ entrees, ranging from burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos or quesadillas.

“The team at Barberitos is excited to mark the end of summer by providing a sweet treat to all our guests,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We especially want to recognize and reward all the students, parents and teachers for going back to school.”

The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 51 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, “Nation’s Restaurant News” included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

