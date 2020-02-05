Barberitos Celebrates 20 Years

Independent fast-casual chain has grown to 50 restaurants across seven states; 20-cent cheese dip and National Burrito Bowl Day recognition as part of the celebration

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In 2000, Downing Barber utilized both his master’s degree in international business and his skills as a trained chef to open the first Barberitos restaurant in downtown Athens, Ga. Today, Barberitos has grown to become an award-winning, fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across seven Southeastern states.

Dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food, the brand will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 20, by offering a small cheese dip for 20-cents to all guests at participating locations. This date also commemorates the first-ever National Burrito Bowl Day.

While Barberitos continues its steady momentum of growth by adding new locations and introducing new menu items throughout the years, many of its procedures and values have stayed the same during its 20-year history. For example, menu items are prepared and cooked in-house daily including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, rice and beans, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, pulled pork and tofu.

“Barberitos has remained true to our mission of serving ‘fresh, fast and delicious’ food since we opened our first restaurant in 2000,” said Barber. “Barberitos is like a big family, and we have always strived to treat all of our guests as extended family, which is why we have such a loyal following through the years.”

As part of the year-long celebrations, there is a national promotion with ESPN broadcaster and former NFL player David Pollack. The promotion invites fans to take a selfie with a Pollack standee inside all Barberitos locations to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Athens to meet Pollack, along with free Barberitos food for a year.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Celebrating its 20th year in business, Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Rob Kremer

Rhythm Communications

404-218-3077