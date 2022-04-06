Barberitos Calls All Burrito Lovers on National Burrito Day

Fast-casual restaurant offers $6 chicken burritos for guests on special day and rolls out mango salsa

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating National Burrito Day with guests on Thursday, April 7 by offering $6 chicken burritos at participating locations. In addition to the discounted chicken burrito, guests are encouraged to add any of Barberitos’ unlimited toppings to their entree along with its limited-time offer of mango salsa.

“Our delicious, hand-wrapped burritos are truly a staple at Barberitos, so National Burrito Day is an important time for our team and our guests,” Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “In addition to our burritos made in-store daily, we are thrilled to bring the fan-favorite mango salsa back to our menu for guests to enjoy all spring and summer long.”

Barberitos uses fresh, hand-cut mangoes, pico de gallo, cilantro, peppers, jalapenos, fresh lime juice and sea salt to make the seasonal salsa. The zesty, tangy mango salsa along with the restaurant’s traditional tomato-based salsas are made fresh daily.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, pork, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

