Barbecue Loving Family Brings Dickey’s to Baytown

The new location will open on Monday, November 20

Baytown, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location in Baytown on Monday, November 20 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by new franchisees Ed Christy, his wife, Cherish, and his father, Eddy.

The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, November 20 with a $2 Pulled Pork Sandwich special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per person.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has and always will be a family-run business and that is something we pride ourselves on,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Christy family is passionate about the art of great barbecue and giving back to their community which will ensure their great success in Baytown.”

The Baytown location will offer the following specials for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guest may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per person.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This will be the first location opened by the Christy family with plans to open more in the future. Smoking barbecue is something that the family has done together for years, so when they finally decided to open a restaurant of their own they found a home in Dickey’s. “We look forward to opening our first location and bringing the residents of Baytown Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue,” says Ed Christy.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Baytown is located at 8808 North SH 146 #100 Baytown, TX 77523. The phone number is 281-918-0075.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

