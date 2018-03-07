Barbecue Lovers Bring Dickey’s to Marble Falls

Marble Falls, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Local entrepreneurs, Allen and Michele Kent, bring Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue to Marble Falls. The couple plans to bring three Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations to the area in the coming years. The second and third locations will open in Coppers Cove and Lampasas.

Originally from Lampasas, the Kents are thrilled to bring Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to the areas surrounding their hometown.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has and always will be a family-run, family-oriented business and that is something we pride ourselves on,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Having new franchisees eager to open multiple locations as a family is a testament not only to the success of our business but the brand as a whole.”

New to the restaurant industry, both Allen and Michele look forward to embarking on this venture with the Dickey’s brand supporting them along the way.

“We have always loved Dickey’s delicious barbecue and the feel of the store,” says Michele. “We are excited to open our own locations and serve the residents of our communities Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

