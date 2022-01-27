Barbecue At Home Introduces New Smoked Meat Gift Box

Barbecue fans to receive 25% off restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and more

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is helping pit masters fire up the grill and whip up a quick meal during these cold winter nights with the launch of a new Chef Curated Box, the Smoked Meat Gift Box.

Available for purchase at BarbecueAtHome.com and shipped straight to your doorstep – customers can save 25% off these smokey favorites when purchasing the new Smoked Meat Gift Box.

The Smoked Meat Gift Box features the juiciest, most delicious premium meats, craft sausage, and southern sides for your next gathering. The box includes: Texas Beef Brisket Chili (1 package, 48 oz.), Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends (1 package, 33 oz.), Beer Cheese Kielbasa (1 each, 12 oz.), Breakfast Sausage (7 links, 12 oz.), Dickey’s Hot Links (1 each, 12 oz.), Dickey’s Jalapeno Cheddar Kielbasa (1 each, 12 oz.), and Dickey’s Original Smoked Sausage (1 each, 12 oz.).

“What better way to warm up during these cool winter months than by firing up your grill or smoker, and letting us help you decide what’s for dinner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our newest Smoked Meat Gift Box delivers just that, with an incredible lineup of items for you and your loved ones to enjoy in the comfort of your own home!”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks, and Southern sides made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram . Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

More from Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s

The post Barbecue At Home Introduces New Smoked Meat Gift Box first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.