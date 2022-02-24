Barbecue At Home Hosts The Ultimate BBQ Bracket Battle

An Elite Grilling Competition this March

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s has teamed up with Jealous Devil Charcoal’s army of ambassadors to create a legendary, one-of-a-kind Barbecue at Home grilling competition – just in time for the March bracket frenzy!

Starting March 1, 88 talented pit masters from around the country will come together to compete in Round 1 of this college basketball-inspired competition, creating unique barbecue recipes from the same ingredient. The ingredient will be kept secret until the competition is officially launched.

The second round will be whittled down to 32, based on social engagement, in a head-to-head battle for the Jealous Devil & Barbecue At Home Bracket Battle.

A mystery box will be shipped to these remaining competitors, and the competition will begin! Each subsequent round will require competitors to use the same secret ingredient from the box with winners making it through to 16, and so on until we have our final two challengers.

If you’d like to join the fun and cast your vote on this elite competition, be sure to follow Barbecue At Home (@dickeysathome) and Jealous Devil Charcoal (@jealousdevilcharcoal) on Instagram and/or Facebook.

“What better way to celebrate the excitement surrounding bracket challenges this time of year, than by combining mouthwatering barbecue and a little friendly competition – both of which go hand in hand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Not only can you follow along and vote for the Jealous Devil & Barbecue At Home Bracket Battle winner, but bring the competition home and challenge your inner chef by visiting barbecueathome.com and jealousdevil.com for premium products and additional recipes!”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks, and Southern sides made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram . Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

The post Barbecue At Home Hosts The Ultimate BBQ Bracket Battle first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.