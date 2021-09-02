Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s Offering Two New Fill Your Freezer Chef Curated Boxes

Stock up and save 15% off sitewide during the Labor Day Sale: September 1st-6th

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summer might be winding down but it’s not time to pack up your grill!

Barbecue At Home is making it easy to be prepared for fall fun by stocking up your freezer with delicious restaurant quality meats and poultry with the Fill your Freezer Delivery Box and Fill Your Deep Freezer Box. “We select the finest cuts of pork, beef, and poultry for our select meat delivery boxes to guarantee your family enjoys the juiciest, most delicious meat for your next gathering weather in the back yard or tailgating before the big game!”, said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

The Fill Your Freezer Box ($69.99) includes 2 (5-6oz ea) pork tenderloins, 2 (6 oz. ea.) filet mignon, 2 (8 oz. ea.) pork chops, 2 (16 oz ea.) chicken breast and Caribbean Chipotle Barbecue Rub.

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s uses a blast freeze method, then they vacuum seal the premium meats to ensure maximum freshness that lasts up to six months.

If you are looking to fill up a deep freezer for $224.99 you’ll receive 2- Chicken Wings and Drums (1.25 lb. pkgs.), 3 Chicken Breast 2 Pack, 2- Pork Tenderloin 2 Pack (5-6 oz. ea.) 2 Pork Chop 2 Pack (8 oz. ea.) 1 Filet Mignon 2 Pack (6 oz. ea.) 1 Boneless Ribeye 2 Pack (6 oz ea.) 1 Everything bagel Rub (3.9 oz) and 1 Caribbean Chipotle Barbecue Rub (4.4 oz) you’ll enjoy the free shipping and convenience of your box delivered to your front door. The only thing you’ll be deciding is what to eat next! Since your delivery is frozen, please allow 24 hours to thaw prior to cooking.

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks and Southern sides, made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

For more information or to view the full product lineup, visit barbecueathome.com . Also, meet Chef Dan and Chef Phil on Barbecue at Home’s YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3t0SBDR .

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Chrissy Bachman

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

469-580-0459

cbachman@dickeys.com

More from Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s

The post Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s Offering Two New Fill Your Freezer Chef Curated Boxes first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.