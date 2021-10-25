Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Introduces NEW Fall Fest Box

Meat Shipped Directly To Your Door, Ready to Heat and Serve

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Entertain right this season with a curated box of heat and serve appetizers, sides, beef brisket burnt ends, brisket chili, and more.

“Fall is a time for football watching parties, tailgates, playing in the leaves and gathering around the table. Why not simplify and order restaurant quality meats and savory sides shipped directly to your doorstep”, says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Choose from 2 sizes to get your spread just right. The Small Fall Festival box ($85) includes Brisket Chili, Queso Blanco, Dickey’s Original Smoked Sausage, Dickey’s Jalapeno Cheddar Kielbasa, Three Cheese Mac & Cheese, Brown sugar barbecue beans, and Smoked brisket burnt ends.

The large ($160) Fall box includes:

2 Brisket Chili (32 oz. ea.)

1 Queso Blanco (48 oz.)

2 Dickey’s Original Smoked Sausage (12 oz. ea.)

2 Dickey’s Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa (12 oz. ea.)

1 Three Cheese Mac + Cheese (48 oz. ea.)

2 Brown Sugar Hickory Barbecue Beans (16 oz. ea.)

1 Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends (33 oz.)

1 Hickory Smoked Pork Belly (1.42 lbs.)

Everything in the Fall Fest box is fully cooked and prepares quickly at home. And if you sign up for our e-newsletter and you can receive 20% off your first order. All orders over $149.99. ship free.

Click HERE to see all of the chef curated boxes and offerings from Barbecue At Home.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

