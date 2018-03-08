Barbecue Expert Plans to Open Five Dickey’s Locations in Nevada

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Kim Fewlass plans to open five Dickey’s locations throughout Nevada with his wife and business partner, Susan.

The first of the five locations is slated to open in Spring 2018 in Las Vegas with another location following in Fall 2018. The final three locations will open in the coming years.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With new franchisees such as Kim and Susan that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

A retired commercial airlines captain, Kim was looking to find a new passion to dive into and found a natural fit with Dickey’s. “I have loved travelling the world, looking for new and delicious barbecue options,” says Kim. “When I decided that it was time to open my own restaurant, I knew Dickey’s would be worth the dedication that is required to be a Pit Master. I love the product, the feel of the store and look forward to bringing slow-smoked barbecue to Las Vegas.”

Find your nearest Dickey’s location here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com