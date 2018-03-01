Barbecue Expert Brings Dickey’s Texas-Style Barbecue to Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Current Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Carline Jefferson, opens her newest Dickey’s location today in Brooklyn, NY. The new location will be her second location and will offer four weeks of specials and giveaways during the weeks following the grand opening.

Originally from the Brooklyn area, Carline looks forward to bringing Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to the residents of the area she calls home. She has been a part of the Dickey’s family for four years, opening her first location in Lawrence, NY. “I chose to open my Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Brooklyn because we do not have anything like this in our area,” says Carline. “I have always fallen in love with food just by looking at it and at Dickey’s, the food tastes even better than it looks.”

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving our communities authentic, Texas-style barbecue which can only be done with amazing franchisees such as Carline,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are thrilled to have this experienced franchisee open her second location in Brooklyn and look forward to celebrating her success.”

The address of the Brooklyn location is 196A Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217. The phone number is 347-889-5400.

