Bar menu specials offer tasty bites for less on the Peninsula

Bars might be known for serving up delicious cocktails, beers and wines, but some restaurants on the Peninsula also offer bar food specials to pair with your drink.

Whether the eatery calls it a bar bite, pub fare or something else, bar menus offer special — and sometimes cheaper — options for customers who choose to sit at the bar instead of at a table. Here is a sampling of bar menus on the Peninsula to check out.

Bar bites are available for $6 at Bonefish Grill every day from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes cod sliders, Wagyu beef sliders, mussels and calamari that come in small portions. Bonefish is located at 340 Oyster Point Road in Newport News. Info: 757-269-0002.

Everything on Fin Seafood’s bar menu is $6. The menu includes snack favorites like mac and cheese, blackened fish taco, firecracker shrimp and barbecue sliders. Other items are pimento cheese on Texas toast, crab dip, Old Bay chicharrons and a chef’s selection. Fin Seafood is located at 3150 William Styron Square in Newport News. Info: finseafood.com.

There’s a menu of pub fare to go with happy hour specials at Second Street’s two locations on the Peninsula. Menu items start at $5.90 for Second Street's Basket O' Chip and reach up to $14.90 for the Ahi tuna carpaccio. Other options include the notable onion rings for $6.90, shrimp for $9.90, chicken lettuce wraps for $11.90 and more. Second Street is located at 115 Arthur Way (Kiln Creek) in Newport News and 140 Second St. in Williamsburg. Info: secondst.com.

Schlesinger’s Steaks in Port Warwick offers five appetizers for $6 from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday-Friday in the bar area. They also slide in a $7 burger night on Wednesdays. The apps include calamari, jumbo shrimp cocktail and New Orleans-style shrimp. Schlesinger’s is located at 1106 William Styron Square South in Newport News. Info: 757-599-4700 or schlesingerssteaks.com.

Travinia, 11810 Fountain Way in Newport News’ City Center, has a $5 bar menu from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday to go with its drink specials. On the menu is its zucchini fritte. Info: 757-599-1777.

Trellis Bar and Grill in Williamsburg has a bar menu that includes oyster and BLT sliders with slaw for $11.95 each. Other items include the duck and chicken black bean dip, grilled barbecue shrimp, short ribs, steamed mussels and cheese dishes. Prices range $9.95-$13.95 and the bar menu is available 5-9 p.m. daily. Trellis Bar and Grill is located at 403 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Info: thetrellis.com or 757-229-8610.

Tastefully Yours winners

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank hosted its 25th annual Tastefully Yours event April 12 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. More than 36 restaurants participated in the food tasting event and competed for multiple awards.

ECPI Culinary Institute won Taster's Choice, an award selected by a panel of judges, according to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank chief development officer Michele Benson. Rajput Indian Cuisine was the Taster's Choice runner-up.

The People’s Choice Award went to Cypress Grill and the runner-up was Backyard Bar-B-Que. Mango Mangeaux was awarded first place in the best dessert category and custom cake placed second. Cypress Grill won the top spot for best booth presentation followed by The Chamberlin, Benson said.

Twitty in Yorktown

Culinary historian Micheal Twitty, author of “The Cooking Gene,” will present a cooking demonstration, book signing and talk 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown (200 Water St.). The event will be in the revolution-era farm area of the museum. Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for children 6-12 and children 6 and younger are free. Info: historyisfun.org or 888-593-4682.

Special menu at Ironclad

Ironclad Distillery is offering a limited-time mint julep menu at its tasting room (124 23rd St. in Newport News). The bourbon specials include the Iron Julep (mint julep, crushed ice) and the Thin Mint Julep (chocolate mint syrup, crushed ice) until May 5. Info: ironcladdistillery.com.

Peninsula brewery news

St. George Brewing Co., 204 Challenger Way in Hampton, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a music and beer festival noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. The event will include three bands, three food trucks and the release of a special anniversary beer. Info: stgbeer.com or 757-865-7781.

Tradition Brewing Co., 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, will release its summer seasonal beer Free Range Frog at noon Saturday. The beer is a light-bodied, pale German weizen, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. Info: 757-592-9393.

