Bar Louie Unveils Brand’s First-Ever Redesign in Denver

The Original Gastrobar to host reopening party featuring a local DJ, ski pass giveaway, ugly sweater contest and more on Dec. 10

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Mile High City just got even cooler. In addition to the drop in temperature, Denver is now home to Bar Louie ’s first-ever new prototype.

Located in The Shops at Northfield , Bar Louie closed for several weeks during renovations and has officially reopened. Loyal fans will immediately notice the difference because everything – from the menu and flatware to the interior and exterior design – is new. The enhanced gastrobar design features new colors, lighting, booths, tables, chairs and barstools. There’s also renovated bathrooms, a takeout and delivery station and upgraded high-efficiency kitchen equipment. In addition, Bar Louie is embracing the Mile High City scene by bringing in famous Denver muralist, Randy Segura , to paint a one-of-a-kind floor-to-ceiling piece that will anchor the new gastrobar.

To celebrate its grand reopening, Bar Louie is decking the halls for a holiday soiree that will be so fun, even the Grinch is attending. On Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-10 p.m., Denverites are invited to don their tackiest sweater and dash over to The Original Gastrobar for an elfin’ good time. A local DJ will be playing holiday classics and Bar Louie has convinced the Grinch to take pictures with partygoers. To add to the excitement, there will be an ugly sweater contest with gift cards up for grabs – the perfect stocking stuffers – and the ultimate grand prize winner will get to take home a resort ski pass of their choosing for up to a $750 value! For more information, visit the Facebook event page .

“Like most restaurants, Bar Louie has focused on surviving the pandemic while building for the future,” said Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke. “We quickly initiated takeout and delivery, launched two new virtual brands, and we were able to resume our plans for ‘Bar Louie 4.0.’ Now, we have a strong foundation in place and we’re ready to grow. We’re excited to debut our new concept direction in Denver and look forward to celebrating our reopening on Friday.”

The original route to sneak out this holiday season, Bar Louie knows you may need a change of scenery after a long day with crazy Aunt Gertrude glued to your hip. That’s why Bar Louie Denver will be open for “relative relief” on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The tenets of The Original Gastrobar are simple – Eat. Drink. Be Happy. Best recognized for its signature martinis, Bar Louie offers handcrafted drinks with premium liquors, delicious chef-inspired food and exceptional service in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. With Bar Louie, no two bars are going to be the same because the brand listens to the neighborhoods it serves. Whether you’re looking for great food, a refreshing cocktail or just good conversion, Bar Louie has you covered.

To learn more about your local Gastrobar’s holiday hours, menu and happy hour specials, visit barlouie.com/locations .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Bar Louie is The Original Gastrobar. The brand operates an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, and its Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information, visit barlouie.com and follow Bar Louie on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

