Bar Louie Taps into Tropics with New Limited-Time Offerings

The Original Gastrobar

rolls out new burger, dessert and non-alcoholic drink that are sure to get guests in the mood to get lei’d from July 6-Oct. 4

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Don’t have a beach getaway planned this summer? No problem because Bar Louie is giving guests the chance to enjoy all the familiar, tropical flavors and scents at The Original Gastrobar

!

Starting July 6 through Oct. 4, Bar Louie has gone all out to bring the feeling of sand and surf to its locations nationwide with new tropical-themed items on its menu. Guests will be able to enjoy a fresh take on a new burger, try a dessert with some zest or simply beat the heat with a cold, non-alcoholic drink with these offerings:

Lu-au Burger – A house seasoned, Louie’s custom blend burger is made to order and topped with barbeque pulled pork, a grilled pineapple ring, macadamia island slaw and garlic aioli, placed between two toasted King’s Hawaiian® buns and served with the guest’s choice of side.

– A house seasoned, Louie’s custom blend burger is made to order and topped with barbeque pulled pork, a grilled pineapple ring, macadamia island slaw and garlic aioli, placed between two toasted King’s Hawaiian® buns and served with the guest’s choice of side. Tropical Loaded Donut Holes – Louie’s donut holes are topped with lime cream, diced pineapple, toasted coconut, whipped cream, amarena cherry and dusted with powdered sugar.

– Louie’s donut holes are topped with lime cream, diced pineapple, toasted coconut, whipped cream, amarena cherry and dusted with powdered sugar. Island Hopper – Part of Bar Louie’s Sober AF menu, made with orange, guava, passion fruit, sparkling water and lime.

“We’re delighted to add these fun and tasty new items to our menu,” said Bar Louie Director of Marketing Kayla Dillon. “When you think of summer, you think of the beach, Hawaiian leis and beautiful tropical weather. Our culinary team took those ideals and created these delicious offerings so our guests that couldn’t travel to the tropics this season can at least have a taste of them!”

Those wanting some extra wind in their sails as they enjoy the tropical feel at Bar Louie can opt for the Aloha Punch. The new summer-inspired cocktail that features refreshing flavors like Bacardí Tropical, orange, passion fruit and guava, all topped off with a pineapple wedge, an amarena cherry and a mint sprig. And, from July 6 through Oct. 4, The Original Gastrobar

will donate $1 of each Aloha Punch sold in support of World Central Kitchen (WCK) !

WCK is a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. It is devoted to providing healthy, nutritious food in times of natural disasters, man-made crises and humanitarian emergencies. WCK has served over 100 million meals around the globe to date.

Guests that dine in with Bar Louie are also invited to take advantage of the Burger Tuesday’s initiative, where guests can get 50% off craft burgers, including the new Lu-au Burger, every Tuesday. Pricing and participation may vary. For more information, visit barlouie.com .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post Bar Louie Taps into Tropics with New Limited-Time Offerings first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.