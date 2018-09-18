Bar Louie takes prime spot at Winter Park Village

Cocktail lounge and restaurant Bar Louie will take a marquee location at the Winter Park Village shopping center.

Bar Louie will take the 7,601-square-foot spot formerly occupied by Mitchell’s Fish Market, which closed last year. The location is just across the Regal Cinemas theater.

Bar Louie serves beer, cocktails and a menu of dishes such as burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos and pasta.

It will be the fourth location in the area for Bar Louie, with a spot near UCF and another on Sand Lake Road on Restaurant Row and one on International Drive.

The Winter Park location should open in the first quarter of 2019.

“Winter Park Village is a great place for quality shopping, dining and entertainment – and as we prepare to open our newest Florida location, we couldn’t be more thrilled to soon greet our new friends and neighbors at this exciting destination,” said a statement from Paul Zakowski, Director of Operations, Bar Louie. “From late-night eats, to happy hour, Bar Louie will bring a fresh new take on handcrafted cocktails and delicious dining to Winter Park Village patrons.”

Mitchell’s Fish Market, the only location in the chain, closed in November after a short relationship with owner Landry’s Inc., who bought it in 2014. Before that, it had been owned by Winter Park-based Ruth’s Hospitality, the parent company of Ruth’s Chris, since 2008.

