Bar Louie Takes Flight at DFW

National Collection of Neighborhood Bars Newest Conversion Swoops in at Terminal D in DFW

Addison, TX (RestaurantNews.com) While America’s favorite Gastrobar serves our guests across the United States they can now find a comfortable place to hang out, get great drinks, scratch food, awesome music, and the best service in one of America’s busiest airports, DFW in Terminal D near Gate 22.

Bar Louie partnered with Paradies Lagardère for it very first venture into airports and was offered the opportunity to convert an existing concept over to a Bar Louie. “We felt with their experience and footprint in the airports that they would make excellent franchise partners,” said Jill Szymanski, Bar Louie Director of Franchise & Real Estate.

In our traditional locations, Bar Louie offers options to convert existing restaurant spaces which typically translates to a lower investment cost than those built from ground up. The portfolio consists of nearly half of the locations as conversions from either former restaurants or retail space. Chris Devlin, SVP of New Business Development mentioned, “When presented with this opportunity in the airport it was a natural. We worked with Paradies Lagardère construction and operations teams to come up with a layout and menu that utilized existing assets but still maintained the Bar Louie brand elements.”

Chris Devlin attributes the success of existing locations and continued interest from franchisees in Bar Louie’s ability to fill a much-needed niche in the marketplace. “Consumers are starving for a local social gathering place that’s out of the ordinary – they now have that at DFW and Bar Louie delivers on that.”

Founded in Chicago’s River North neighborhood in 1990, Bar Louie emerged from local restaurants and sandwich shops opened by its founders, Ted Kasmir and Roger Greenfield. When Bar Louie was first established, its two founders set out with a goal to continue the tradition of these shops while also giving local residents dining and beverage options for

each part of the day. The “Louie” sandwich was a staple of the early restaurants and is still served at Bar Louie establishments across the country. In 2010 Bar Louie was purchased by Sun Capital, helping build infrastructure to grow in new neighborhoods.

Bar Louie is a national collection of neighborhood bars featuring hand-crafted cocktails and spirts, delectable food and an inviting atmosphere for people to enjoy time with friends and mingle with new people. Founded in 1990 by Ted Kasmir and Roger Greenfield, Bar Louie has more than 130 locations across the United States and is growing through both franchising and corporate locations. Open during four parts of the day – lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night and some with brunch – Bar Louie is an award-winning concept with a progressively hip and lively atmosphere. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to Bar Louie Franchise.

