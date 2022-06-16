Bar Louie Slides into Summer with Haul of New Menu Items

The Original Gastrobar

rolls out several new food items, makes a fan favorite permanent and unveils a fresh take on drinks

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bar Louie is kicking off the summer strong with new fun flavors and fare!

has added a plethora of new food and drink items to its core menu of elevated fare and handcrafted martinis and cocktails. Starting today, guests nationwide can enjoy the following drink items that include original Bar Louie creations, celebrity cocktail collaborations and reimagined takes on classic drinks:

Method to the Madness Mule – A collaboration with Dos Hombres Mezcal, founded by Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, available at most locations

A collaboration with Dos Hombres Mezcal, founded by Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, available at most locations Hellacious Mango Margarita – A margarita featuring Bar Louie’s Hotter Than Hellion hot sauce

– A margarita featuring Bar Louie’s Hotter Than Hellion hot sauce Porch Pounder – Cocktail with Knob Creek Bourbon and fresh brewed iced tea

– Cocktail with Knob Creek Bourbon and fresh brewed iced tea Spa Water – Ranch water reformed with blanco tequila and refreshing cucumber

– Ranch water reformed with blanco tequila and refreshing cucumber Second Wind – Bar Louie’s take on the espresso martini

– Bar Louie’s take on the espresso martini Island Hopper – Made with orange, guava, passion fruit and sparkling water, part of the Sober A.F. drink items

– Made with orange, guava, passion fruit and sparkling water, part of the Sober A.F. drink items Liquid Death Mountain Water – Served still or sparkling

– Served still or sparkling Aperol Spritz

Michelada

Peanut Butter & Jelly Twisted Mule

Them Apples Martini

“We’re thrilled to add so many amazing new items to our menu,” said Bar Louie Director of Marketing Kayla Dillon. “Our culinary team is always looking to elevate the Gastrobar experience, and the summer is the perfect time to hit your local Bar Louie and try all the new food and drink we have to offer. We can’t wait to see everyone come in and give it all a taste!”

In addition to its enhanced lineup of one-of-a-kind cocktails and martinis, Bar Louie integrated fresh food items that pair perfectly with the Gastrobar’s new and existing drink items. The Roasted Veggie Flatbread and Tropical Loaded Donut Holes can be enjoyed at any time of day.

But the biggest new addition is an old favorite because the That’s My Jam Burger is here to stay! That’s right, the limited-time fan favorite is back on the menu as a permanent staple in the craft burger section. And the burger is better than ever, joined by its newest sidekick – Titan Tots.

The tasty new taters are a unique addition to every Bar Louie location’s locally inspired menu. Depending on the region of your local Gastrobar, there is a twist on the Titan Tots that reflects your community. There are four kinds of Titan Tots — Korean BBQ, Low Country, Smokehouse and TXMX. For example, Texas Bar Louie guests can savor the Smokehouse Titan Tots, made with beef brisket, jalapeños and BBQ sauce, while Floridian Bar Louie fans enjoy the Low Country Titan Tots, made with shrimp, andouille sausage and malt vinegar aioli.

Where applicable, these new food and drink items will be part of Bar Louie’s Happy Hour, which occurs every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Pricing and participation may vary. For more information, visit barlouie.com .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com .

