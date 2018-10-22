Bar Louie Salutes U.S. Veterans With Free Meal On Veterans Day And Pledges $25,000 To Operation Homefront

Veterans and Active Military Personnel Receive a Complimentary Meal on Veterans Day

Bar Louie Guests are Invited to Add-On to their Checks to Support Veterans during the week of November 5-12, 2018

Addison, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Award-winning gastrobar Bar Louie is saluting veterans by continuing its ongoing support for the U.S. military by inviting vets and active military personnel to enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day, while donating a minimum of $25,000 to Operation Homefront.

From open to close on Sunday, November 11, every Bar Louie throughout the country will offer veterans and military personnel a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value when they show a valid military I.D. Additionally, through its week-long “Mission for Vets” campaign, from Monday, November 5 to Monday, November 12, Bar Louie invites its guests to donate via an add-on to their checks. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program to help veterans and their families in immediate need.

In conjunction with the donation pledge and Veterans Day free meal offer, Bar Louie and partner Jim Beam will volunteer to help Operation Homefront assemble holiday meals for military families in November and December nationwide.

“This is the 11th year that Bar Louie has hosted an offer for Veterans Day and our third year partnering with Operation Homefront to ensure the donations are delivered directly where they are most needed. It is one of the most exciting days for us every year,” said Tom Fricke, Bar Louie Chief Executive Officer. “We value our servicemen and women who have put their lives in front of ours to protect and preserve the freedom offered within our country. We have many Bar Louie team members who have served. We’re grateful and want to thank our veterans as they walk through our doors.”

“We are grateful for Bar Louie’s ongoing commitment to our nation’s veterans and military families,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, Vice President of Corporate & Foundation Partnerships, Operation Homefront. “Their support will enable us to continue to deliver critical financial assistance to those who need it most. Thank you to Bar Louie and their generous customers for helping us to serve America’s military families.”

About Bar Louie

With more than 132 gastrobars across the United States, Bar Louie serves up shareable, chef-inspired grub with craft cocktails, martinis, beer and wine in an always-social space. Known for its handcrafted drinks, as well as its lineup of local and regional beers with more than 20 taps at each location, Bar Louie caters to local tastes and satisfies cravings from daytime until last call. Game day, brunch, happy hour, lunch, dinner or late night, Bar Louie is the spot to hang out with friends and make new ones. Bar Louie was founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and today calls Addison, Texas home. For more information, visit www.barlouie.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

