Bar Louie’s Iconic O’riginal St. Paddy’s Party Makes Highly Anticipated Return

The Original Gastrobar offering Green Beer, Irish Slammers, a trip to Dublin and more throughout March after two-year hiatus

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) St. Patrick’s Day celebrations the past two years just haven’t been the same … Which is why Bar Louie is hosting a party unlike any other this year!

Throughout March, Bar Louie’s O’riginal St. Paddy’s Party will be back and better than ever. The Original Gastrobar is partnering with Guinness for in-bar beverage offerings, personalized pints, live music, Guinness swag and the chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland!

That’s right. Think you have the luck of the Irish? Now through March 31, guests can enter the Guinness Dublin Trip Sweepstakes by downloading the Bar Louie app and joining the Louie Nation loyalty club or by scanning a designated QR Code at any Bar Louie location. The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two that includes a five-day-four-night hotel stay, airfare, a VIP tour, gift and food vouchers, and a $1,000 spending allowance.

Along with its Dublin trip sweepstakes, Bar Louie is hosting a week-long celebration for St. Patrick’s Day. From March 12-19, guests can get shamrocked with Green Beer, $3 Jameson Sidecars, Irish Slammers and pints of Guinness. As if you needed more reason to toast to the holiday, guests at select Bar Louie locations will strike gold with a Guinness Personalized Pint machine! This one-of-a-kind technology can print any image into the foam of a Guinness draft beer. Sound too good to be true? Maybe we’ll have to pinch you.

“We’re thrilled to be able to go all out for St. Paddy’s Day again after a two-year hiatus,” said CEO Tom Fricke. “We have so many amazing things planned for our fans to give them an unforgettable holiday. The Guinness Personalized Pint machine is sure to blow everyone away. We look forward to celebrating our favorite holiday and giving away a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Dublin!”

The Guinness Personalized Pint machine will only be available at select locations during a fixed time and date. To learn more, reach out to your local Bar Louie team. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com .

