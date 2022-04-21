Bar Louie’s Cinco de Mayo Specials are a Match Made in Mexico

The Original Gastrobar offers $3 off limited-time Tostada Burger and $5 Cinco Rita pairing all day on May 5

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Think you need to book a trip to Mexico to be in paradise this Cinco de Mayo? Beach, please – Bar Louie ’s holiday specials are all you need for the perfect fiesta.

The Original Gastrobar is spicing up its selection of craft burgers with the launch of its new Tostada Burger, which is made to order with Louie’s custom blend burger patty and served on a toasted brioche bun. Packed with flavor, the house-seasoned burger is stacked with mashed black beans, grilled jalapeños, Tillamook

white cheddar, crispy tostada, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and Hotter Than Hellion crema.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, guests can score $3 off of Bar Louie’s limited-time Tostada Burger. And, for the perfect pairing, guests can wash down the zesty burger with a Cinco Rita for just $5 all day – it’s a match made in Mexico! And to spice up the offer even more, participating Bar Louie locations are offering dine-in guests $4 Pacifico and a $3 Sidecar of Sauza Tequila.

“We’re excited to add a new flavor profile to our lineup of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted burgers,” said CEO Tom Fricke. “The Tostada Burger is a spicy yet savory creation with a delicious combination of Latin-inspired ingredients. We look forward to giving guests a unique and mouthwatering pairing with our Tostada Burger and Cinco Rita this Cinco de Mayo!”

Bar Louie’s new Tostada Burger will be available in-bar, online and on all major third-party delivery platforms through July 5. From May 1-30, Bar Louie’s Little Hellion Hot Sauce will be available for $5 in-bar only. Fans can also score the spicy Diablo Verde or original Hotter than Hellion for delivery through participating third-party delivery apps. While supplies last, take home a bottle of either Little Hellion flavor – Hotter Than Hellion red, or Diablo Verde green – for only $5 per bottle!

