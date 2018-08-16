Bar Louie to open in White Marsh at end of month

Bar Louie, the chain bar and restaurant that focuses on cocktails, will open at the former Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in White Marsh on Aug. 31.

The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. that day, said Kayla Dillon, a Bar Louie marketing manager. Going forward, Bar Louie will be open at 8133-C Honeygo Blvd., 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with weekend brunch service, Dillon said.

The White Marsh Bar Louie will mark the fifth location for the Texas-based franchise in Maryland. Other Bar Louies open here include Owings Mills’ Foundry Row, Hunt Valley, Rockville and Wheaton.

The drink menu consists of cocktails such as martinis, cucumber gimlet, Old Fashioneds and other familiar drinks. The food menu has sandwiches, burgers, flatbreads and other pub fare.

In March, a day after St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-themed Tilted Kilt abruptly closed its 8,000 square-foot location in White Marsh after eight years of service. Staff members said they received no notice or warning of the closing. Bar Louie announced its plans to open days later.

