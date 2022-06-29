Bar Louie Makes Waves with Aloha Punch Benefitting Cocktails For A Cause

For every Aloha Punch sold, The Original Gastrobar

will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen starting July 6

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bar Louie is preparing to give back to the community by inviting guests to say aloha to its new Cocktail for a Cause !

From July 6 through Oct. 4, The Original Gastrobar

will introduce Aloha Punch in support of World Central Kitchen (WCK) . For every Aloha Punch cocktail sold, Bar Louie will donate $1 to WCK. WCK is a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. It is devoted to providing healthy, nutritious food in times of natural disasters, man-made crises and humanitarian emergencies. WCK has served over 100 million meals around the globe to date.

During the campaign, Bar Louie guests can relax and sip away to paradise with the new summer-inspired cocktail that features refreshing flavors like Bacardí Tropical, orange, passion fruit and guava, all topped off with a pineapple wedge, an amarena cherry and a mint sprig. Pair this tropical beverage with Bar Louie’s new Lu’au Burger for the ultimate tropical oasis.

“Here at Bar Louie, we are always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Bar Louie Director of Marketing Kayla Dillon. “Cocktails for a Cause has continued to be a successful initiative with our guests, so we are proud to have an opportunity to give back to another great organization. Our new Aloha Punch will not only give our guests something tropical and refreshing to sip on this summer, but it will also provide relief to World Central Kitchen.”

To learn more about Bar Louie or to view the full menu, visit barlouie.com . Guests can also donate to WCK at check out, in-store or online at wck.org/barlouie2022 .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com .

