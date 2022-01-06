Bar Louie Launches Cocktails For A Cause to Support Fight Against World Hunger

For every Winter Citrus Punch sold, The Original Gastrobar will donate $1 to Action Against Hunger

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, Bar Louie is teaming up with Chloe Wine Collection of The Wine Group to launch its newest beverage as part of their year-round giveback program, Cocktails For A Cause .

The Original Gastrobar is now featuring its newest cocktail creation – Winter Citrus Punch. For every Winter Citrus Punch sold, Bar Louie will donate $1 to Action Against Hunger , a global humanitarian organization that aims to end hunger, for everyone, for good. The nonprofit treats and prevents child malnutrition and supports communities with sustainable solutions to hunger.

Bar Louie guests can kick off 2022 by sipping on the one-of-a-kind, winter-inspired cocktail made with Deep Eddy Lemon, O3 Orange Liqueur, Chloe Pinot Grigio, vanilla, winter citrus, sparkling water, orange and grapefruit. The cocktail also comes with a Garnish QR Code to Wine Talks , a game of conversation starters and fun, thought-provoking questions.

“We’re proud to bring back our Cocktails For A Cause for another year,” said CEO Tom Fricke. “It’s always so special to have the opportunity to give back, especially to an organization as essential and impactful as Action Against Hunger. Our Culinary Team has come up with a very delicious and unique cocktail that’s perfect for warming up this season, and we hope everyone gets a chance to come in and try it while supporting a great cause.”

Bar Louie’s goal is to raise $30,000 for Action Against Hunger through this campaign. For those unable to make it to their local gastrobar during Cocktails For A Cause but wish to contribute, Bar Louie is accepting donations at barlouie.funraise.org .

To learn more about your local gastrobar’s menu, happy hour deals and weekly specials, visit barlouie.com/locations .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Bar Louie is the Original Gastrobar. The brand operates an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, and its Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information, visit barlouie.com and follow Bar Louie on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across nearly 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post Bar Louie Launches Cocktails For A Cause to Support Fight Against World Hunger first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.