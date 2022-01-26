Bar Louie Debuts New Limited-Time That’s My Jam Burger

Bourbon old-fashioned jam stars in the Original Gastrobar’s newest creation, available through April 5

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) No, it’s not the new “That’s My Jam” TV show … it’s better. Bar Louie is continuing to change the burger game with the launch of its newest creation – the That’s My Jam Burger.

Jam-packed with flavor, the new burger is made with Louie’s custom blend patty, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, creamy herb cheese, garlic aioli, house seasoning and house-made bourbon old-fashioned jam on a toasted brioche bun.

Guests can enjoy the That’s My Jam Burger with the choice of a side for just $15 in the Original Gastrobar, online through barlouie.com or via all major third-party delivery platforms. Participating Bar Louie locations are also offering dine-in guests 50% off of the new burger all day on Tuesdays.

“We make this fantastic bourbon old-fashioned jam and have been looking for more ways to utilize it, and we love the combination of salty and sweet,” said Senior VP of Culinary Chef Steve Madonna. “So, it works great on our house-made and seasoned burger patty. Plus, the peppery arugula adds another layer of flavor and the herb cheese ties everything together. It really is a delicious burger. We’re excited to hear what everyone thinks of our newest creation!”

Now, stop drooling and head to your nearest Bar Louie because the That’s My Jam Burger is only available through April 5. For more information, including your nearest location, visit barlouie.com/locations .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Bar Louie is the Original Gastrobar. The brand operates an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, and its Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information, visit barlouie.com and follow Bar Louie on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Bar Louie Debuts New Limited-Time That’s My Jam Burger first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.