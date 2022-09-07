Bar Louie Appoints Brian Wright as New Chief Executive Officer

The Original Gastrobar

appoints business leader with over 35 years of experience to lead the brand and to continue driving growth and profitability

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bar Louie ’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Wright as Chief Executive Officer of the award-winning Original Gastrobar

.

Wright will begin his tenure as CEO on Sept. 7, guiding the 70-unit full-service brand into its next phase of growth utilizing strategies and technologies designed to create a modern bar experience for customers, built on the foundations and spirit from the great history of Bar Louie.

Wright brings more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as the CEO of Tijuana Flats. During his tenure at the Tex-Mex fast-casual restaurant, Wright rebuilt the senior management team and executed a highly successful three-year growth plan for the brand. Previous roles include leadership positions with Bertucci’s, Au Bon Pain and Einstein Bros Bagels, where his responsibilities spanned restaurant and franchise operations, brand positioning, executive management and more.

“We are thrilled that Brian has chosen to take the leadership reigns at Bar Louie. Brian brings an impressive background with proven success as a leader in the restaurant industry,” said Gordon Paris, Bar Louie’s Board Chairman. “With his track record of guiding legendary brands and a clear vision for the future, he is the perfect choice to take advantage of the many opportunities we see at Bar Louie and to lead our business to even greater heights.”

“I am thrilled to be joining this great brand and I appreciate the confidence and support shown by the board and owners,” said Wright. “I see numerous opportunities to drive growth and profitability and meaningfully improve the customer experience, and I am excited to begin tackling these challenges with the outstanding members of the Bar Louie family.”

The tenets of the Original Gastrobar are simple – Eat. Drink. Be Happy. Best recognized for its signature martinis, Bar Louie offers handcrafted drinks with premium liquors, delicious chef-inspired food and exceptional service in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. With Bar Louie, no two bars are the same because the brand listens to the neighborhoods it serves. Whether you’re looking for great food, refreshing cocktails or just good conversation, Bar Louie has you covered.

For more information about Bar Louie, visit barlouie.com .

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Bar Louie is the Original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com .

Contact:

Tiffany Martinez

Champion

972-930-9933

tmartinez@championmgt.com

