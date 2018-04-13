Bar Biscay review: 'Bigger box' gives mfk team more room to play

I’ve never been to the Bay of Biscay, that stretch of the north Atlantic that unites southern France with the north coast of Spain. Which would seem to be a disadvantage when trying to take the pulse of Bar Biscay, which celebrates the food of that region.

But Bar Biscay, the 2-month-old West Towner by mfk owners Scott Worsham and Sari Zernich Worsham (joined by industry veteran Joe Campagna), is more about conveying the region’s laid-back vibe — the simple pintxos bars where one eats small plates and drinks and management keeps track of your total — than delivering a heritage lesson.

Simply put, Bar Biscay is a party — with all the noise that term suggests — with straightforward, delicious, ingredient-driven bites. Call them pintxos. Or don’t. It’s all good.

“We’re not being all chef-y here,” Scott Worsham said. “It’s more of a ‘let the thing be the thing’ and not overdo it. The questions for our guests are, ‘What are you doing in the room; are you having a good time?’ I think American dining needs to get back to that philosophy.”

The guy who’s not being “all chef-y” is Johnny Anderes, who cooked impressively at The Kitchen and Telegraph and who, in tragically bad timing, was piped aboard Honey’s mere weeks before that restaurant went belly up.

Here, Anderes applies the mfk ethos — unaffected, simple food from the Spanish coast — to a larger footprint, centered on the Basque region and spreading north and south.

“It gives us,” Worsham said, “a bigger box to play in.”

Where you want to play is in the small-plate sections of the menu; that’s where the fun lies. A half-dozen each of carefully chosen meats and cheeses (roughly half Spanish, half French) are priced individually; there are no composed plates, save for the one you might assemble. Then there are the “mano a boca” (hand to mouth; i.e., finger food) treats, beginning with crunchy, manchego-stuffed gougeres that are a must-try.

Farther down the list is a blend of chorizo and ’nduja, spread on toast and topped with quarters of pickled egg; dabs of brandade on toast, topped with salmon roe, and a crab toast so messy (but yummy) that its unofficial name in the kitchen is “helmet nachos” (and if you don’t know what that ballpark dish is, count your blessings).

A “from the sea” section contains raw, cooked and preserved fish; highlights include razor clams in garlic butter, in-the-tin sardine conserva tossed with fennel and lemon, and large pieces of smoked mackerel, crunchy cauliflower, frisee and remoulade, combining in a protein-rich salad.

A couple of the vegetable-focused dishes are real stars. I’m thinking of the spring peas, mixed with bits of squid sausage and served with piperade on toast; it sounds simple, and it is, but it bursts with fresh, bright flavor. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the umami bomb that is the hongos, a dish of sauteed wild mushrooms (brightened with a bit of sherry) crowned with a runny egg.

Large plates comprise the sort of well-executed dishes that will put less-adventurous diners at ease. The fine steak frites with a chunky gribiche sauce would feel at home in any French bistro, and the roasted chicken, a disjointed half-bird, has its roots in Normandy but soothes the palate with notes of shallots, garlic and apple. Even the Basque pork chop, a recurring special featuring off-the-bone slices over grilled black beans, is a down-home dish that would appeal to anyone.

The better picks for me, would be the piquillo peppers stuffed with Basque-style sausage, over rich manchego mornay sauce; this brightly colored beauty might become your favorite stuffed-pepper dish ever.

Bar Biscay offers double the dessert offerings as mfk. That’s a joke; mfk has only its splendid Basque cake (and I salute the Worshams’ restraint in not copying it here), and Bar Biscay has a lovely crepe filled with strawberries and in-house Neufchatel cheese, and fist-size cream puffs in three varieties: espresso cream with cocoa-nib glaze, pistachio cream with orange glaze and cherry cream with vanilla-almond glaze. (If you’re feeling stuffed, the cream puffs make great takeout treats.)

“If you count each cream-puff flavor as a separate dessert,” joked Worsham, “that’s four.”

What puts the “bar” in Bar Biscay are some nice cocktails, including a Biscay 75 (a minor variant of the French drink), Agricole Daisy (a sort-of cross between a Daisy cocktail and a margarita) and the Wrath of Kalimotxo, a twist on the red-wine-and-cola concoction that afflicts the Basque region.

The party starts early here; Bar Biscay opens at 3 p.m. daily (closed Monday and Sunday, though brunch service isn’t far away) and, for the first two hours, serves discounted pinxtos, a nod to the Basque restaurants that inspired this place.

The atmosphere can be can’t-hear-my-server loud, though I note that music, when you can discern it, plays at a modest volume (at my table, we joked that we could only hear the bass lines). The noise is the symphony of happy chatter and full tables. Music, no doubt, to the owners’ ears.

Bar Biscay

1450 W. Chicago Ave.

312-455-8900

barbiscay.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner Tuesday to Saturday

Prices: Small plates $9-$16; entrees $18-$30

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

